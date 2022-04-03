UAE’s ‘One Billion Meals’ initiative begins operations

The One Billion Meals initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region, begins its drive to distribute vital food support to the underprivileged and vulnerable in 50 countries today, coinciding with the first day of the Holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said via his Twitter account: “Today, we begin the One Billion Meals campaign, the largest food drive to battle hunger in 50 countries around the globe. Ramadan is a Holy month where we promote empathy and solidarity with the 800 million hungry people.

His Highness highlighted that there is a real humanitarian crisis due to hunger and lack of food security. He added that the campaign will deliver one billion humanitarian messages from the UAE to the world.

Starting today, the campaign will open its donation channels to individual and corporate donors from within the UAE and around the world.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.



The UAE’s Humanitarian Message to the World

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), highlighted that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continues to spread its humanitarian message to the world. The UAE is committed to contributing to the advancement of quality of life worldwide, preserving humanity and minimizing suffering in needy communities.

His Excellency said: “Innovative humanitarian initiatives such as One Billion Meals strengthen the UAE’s status as an impactful contributor to international efforts to face humanitarian challenges. The UAE, in line with the directives of its wise leadership, is taking a unique approach to elevate charitable and humanitarian work, and has been able to achieve a qualitative leap in improving relief aid.”

He added: “Giving is an inherent part of Emirati culture, and generosity is a characteristic of the people in the UAE, whose hands are always extended, ready to assist, both inside and outside the country.”

A Sustainable Choice to Support those in Need

The One Billion Meals initiative welcomes the participation of all individuals and organizations, and provides them with a sustainable option to support the underprivileged and the under-nourished. The campaign, the largest of its kind in the region, inspires the values of giving and extending a helping hand through charitable and humanitarian work by focusing on the concept of sustainable community financing to provide food support and food security to those in need. It opens the door for participation to everyone, whether by donations or through media, logistical and field support.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the One Billion Meals campaign aims to support the neediest around the world by providing food aid of all kinds in line with the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan.



Reinvesting the Learning and Success of 100 Million Meals

The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which ran during Ramadan last year and exceeded all its targets to collect 220 million meals and distribute them around the world. The One Billion Meals campaign will now target a new milestone in the fight against hunger and malnutrition, especially among vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises. The target of One Billion Meals initiative is to collect an additional 780 million meals and distribute them over 50 countries around the world.

Expanding the Partners Network

To achieve the one billion meals target, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has expanded its network of partners from humanitarian, charitable and relief institutions around the world to include the UN World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the UAE Food Bank, the Dar Al Ber Society, the Dubai Charitable Society, and local charitable, humanitarian and social organizations in several beneficiary countries.