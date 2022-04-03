Philippines to take part in London’s biggest book fair for the first time

The Philippines will take part in London’s biggest book fair for the first time with 52 books by Filipino authors, illustrators and publishers set to be displayed at the event.

The country’s participation, spearheaded by the National Book Development Board (NBDB), will run from April 5 to 7 in Olympia at Kensington, London. Books on display will include graphic novels, young adult and children’s literature as well as contemporary fiction.

The fest will be a great opportunity for authors, illustrators and publishers to gain a wider audience.

Candy Gourlay, a Filipino author based in the United Kingdom, is expected to visit the Philippine stand while the Philippine embassy in London will host a lecture by the NBDB on April 8 at the Sentro Rizal, a platform sharing Philippine culture, history and art.

The London Book Fair is one of the prominent fairs in the world and will offer visitors including avid readers, and producers in the film, television, theatre arts, and music industries to know the works of Filipino authors and publishers.