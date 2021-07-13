Majority of Filipinos share passion for book reading

Filipinos are highlighting their shared passion for reading alive in many ways, including through their overwhelming patronage of a recently-organized annual book fair that was even extended due to demand in the Philippines recently.

This book Fair began with the first Big Bad Wolf Books warehouse sale in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2009 and spread to neighboring countries like the Philippines, according to the organizers Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng.

Noting that 10,000 people had gathered two hours before the sale, Jacqueline Ng, BBW co-founder, said that the Big Bad Wolf Books Online Sale from June 30 to July 7 witnessed the extension of dates due to the eager reception from Filipino readers and Wolfies — the endearing term used for BBW regulars.

Ng and her co-founder Andrew Yap said BBW tours in cities in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

While replenishing 60,000 titles available and on sale on their website, Ng said their warehouse presently stores 20 million books, while In their previous edition, they only brought in around 20,000 titles and 2.5 million books due to logistical concerns. (AW)