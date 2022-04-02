Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cannons ready at Dubai locations for Ramadan announcements

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo

Keeping in line with its tradition since the early 1960s, Dubai will fire cannons to announce the sighting of the new crescent and the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The cannons have been set up in five different locations across the emirates: Atlantis -the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and Hatta in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park,” said Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.
Dubai Police will dispatch roaming cannons in 11 more areas across the emirate this year.

RELATED STORY: UAE leaders send Ramadan greetings

The roaming cannons are scheduled to remain for three days in Al Satwa near the Big Mosque, Al Qouz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque, Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School, Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1, Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.

These cannons will stay in Al Warqa near the Big Mosque, Jebel Ali near Ibn Battuta Mall and Ain Dubai, Nad Al Sheba near Nad Al Sheba Park and Al Barsha near Al-Buhaira Park for two days.

A single shot is fired by cannons at the time of iftar, while two shots mark the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the commencement of Eid.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Expo Eats Awards Mangrove Cafe Casual Dining Category 1

Philippines’ Mangrove Cafe wins ‘Casual Dining’ restaurant category of Expo Eats Awards

12 mins ago
NAIA generic

DOTr aims to maintain cost of air travel in PH amid fuel surcharge

28 mins ago
vaccination philippines covid

DOH reveals only 12 million Filipinos took booster jabs against COVID-19

48 mins ago
Bongbong Pacquiao

‘Sarili imbestigahan?’: Pacquiao doubts Bongbong will probe self amid pending cases

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button