Cannons ready at Dubai locations for Ramadan announcements

Keeping in line with its tradition since the early 1960s, Dubai will fire cannons to announce the sighting of the new crescent and the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The cannons have been set up in five different locations across the emirates: Atlantis -the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and Hatta in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park,” said Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.

Dubai Police will dispatch roaming cannons in 11 more areas across the emirate this year.

The roaming cannons are scheduled to remain for three days in Al Satwa near the Big Mosque, Al Qouz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque, Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School, Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1, Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.

These cannons will stay in Al Warqa near the Big Mosque, Jebel Ali near Ibn Battuta Mall and Ain Dubai, Nad Al Sheba near Nad Al Sheba Park and Al Barsha near Al-Buhaira Park for two days.

A single shot is fired by cannons at the time of iftar, while two shots mark the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the commencement of Eid.