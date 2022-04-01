UAE leaders send Ramadan greetings

The UAE’s leaders have greeted their Arab and Muslim counterparts on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on April 2 in the emirates.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to the kings, emirs and presidents of the Arab World and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished them and their peoples continued good health and well-being, further progress, and prosperity.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent similar messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

“We congratulate the people of the Emirates and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan… May God bless us with security and faith… Safety and Islam… God made it a month of goodness and blessing for the world and all Muslims,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote in Arabic.

نبارك لشعب الإمارات ولجميع الشعوب العربية والإسلامية قدوم شهر رمضان المبارك … أهلّه الله علينا بالأمن والإيمان .. والسلامة والاسلام .. وجعله الله شهر خير وبركة على العالم وجميع المسلمين .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 1, 2022

“Ramadan Mubarak to the people of the UAE and all who are observing the holy month around the world. We solemnly pray that God continues to bestow his blessings and mercy on our beloved country and people everywhere,” His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.