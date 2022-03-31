‘Kabastusan’: Lacson calls out Atienza for urging him to quit presidential race 

Presidential candidate and senator Ping Lacson called out vice-presidential bet and House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza for urging him to quit the presidential race.

On Thursday Atienza, the running mate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, said that he hopes Lacson would do a “self-sacrificing act” in order to pave the way for the Pacquiao-Sotto tandem.

Lacson is running as an independent candidate after resigning from Partido Reporma with Sen. Tito Sotto as his tandem.

When asked by reportrs about Atienza’s proposal, Lacson said: “That’s kabastusan to say the least. For somebody like him na mas matanda pa sa akin na magsabing magba-back out ang isang kandidato without even consulting, that’s insulting.”

“I’ll finish this race and I’m not backing out. I would suggest that Lito Atienza should go back to school and study GMRC, which law I authored,” he added.

Atienza earlier revealed that he is “very seriously” considering quitting the vice presidential race and it would be easier for him to decide if Lacson would also withdraw.

“I’m praying and hoping for Ping, he already knows the realities of his political position. I hope he backs out, too. That would change the whole structure to completely demolish a Sara-Bongbong tandem,” Atienza said.

“Kung uurong siya, and he will do that self-sacrificing act, sino ba naman ako? I will also formally withdraw and commit and offer it to the Filipino nation of my withdrawal of this particular race. Because I don’t want to meddle in a partnership. Kung tuloy ang partnership ni Ping at Tito, I don’t want to be the third man in the relationship,” he said.