‘I hope he backs out’: Atienza urges Lacson to quit presidential race 

Vice presidential candidate and House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza has urged presidential candidate Ping Lacson to withdraw from the presidential race to give way for a possible Pacquiao-Sotto tandem.

Atienza admitted in an online briefing on Thursday that he is “very seriously” considering quitting the vice-presidential race.

However, he said that his decision would be easier if Lacson would also withdraw from the race.

“I’m praying and hoping for Ping, he already knows the realities of his political position. I hope he backs out, too. That would change the whole structure to completely demolish a Sara-Bongbong tandem,” Atienza said.

“Kung uurong siya, and he will do that self-sacrificing act, sino ba naman ako? I will also formally withdraw and commit and offer it to the Filipino nation of my withdrawal from this particular race. Because I don’t want to meddle in a partnership. Kung tuloy ang partnership ni Ping at Tito, I don’t want to be the third man in the relationship,” he said.

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao has revealed the possibility of aligning with vice presidential candidate Tito Sotto if his running mate Atienza decides to withdraw from the VP race.