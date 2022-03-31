Latest News

‘I hope he backs out’: Atienza urges Lacson to quit presidential race 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Vice presidential candidate and House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza has urged presidential candidate Ping Lacson to withdraw from the presidential race to give way for a possible Pacquiao-Sotto tandem.

Atienza admitted in an online briefing on Thursday that he is “very seriously” considering quitting the vice-presidential race.

However, he said that his decision would be easier if Lacson would also withdraw from the race.

“I’m praying and hoping for Ping, he already knows the realities of his political position. I hope he backs out, too. That would change the whole structure to completely demolish a Sara-Bongbong tandem,” Atienza said.

“Kung uurong siya, and he will do that self-sacrificing act, sino ba naman ako? I will also formally withdraw and commit and offer it to the Filipino nation of my withdrawal from this particular race. Because I don’t want to meddle in a partnership. Kung tuloy ang partnership ni Ping at Tito, I don’t want to be the third man in the relationship,” he said.

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao has revealed the possibility of aligning with vice presidential candidate Tito Sotto if his running mate Atienza decides to withdraw from the VP race.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]s.ae

Related Articles

PCGG Marcos Bautista

Ex-PCGG chair says Bongbong’s presidency could spell the end of PH’s recovery of $6B worth of ill-gotten wealth

3 hours ago
277515092 552496932899432 8449271101015075467 n

‘Kabastusan’: Lacson calls out Atienza for urging him to quit presidential race 

3 hours ago
277296523 515941683233750 930504102216531132 n

Sara Duterte confident that Marcos Jr. could get 70-80% of Mindanao votes

4 hours ago
debt

New record high: Philippines’ debt balloons to ₱12.09 trillion

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button