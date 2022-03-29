Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Salesman arrested upon return at airport for stealing AED 113,000 from previous job

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 43-year-old Asian to three months in jail for stealing cash from a mall store safe.

The Court also fined him with AED 113,000 after the manager of a clothing store in Marina Mall complained money was stolen from the store safe, media reports said.

On being contacted the sales employee who had a safe key did not answer the call and had fled from the country, the reports said.

As per a report in Khaleej Times, surveillance footage showed that the sales employee after having left the store with others returned alone and while leaving again carried a plastic bag.

He had left the country on the same day of the theft and was arrested at the airport as on his return to the UAE.

After denying the crime, he was confronted with surveillance footage that showed his involvement in the crime.

