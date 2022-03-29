Latest NewsNewsTFT News

63-year-old woman caught for stealing wallet ‘by accident’ in RAK mall

A 63-year-old woman was caught for stealing a wallet containing cash, cards, a gold coin and an identity card of its owner from a mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Public Prosecution is pressing for a case under Article 454 of the Crimes and Penalties Law, issued by Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, media reports said.

However, the defence attorney, Khaled Al-Asqalani noted that his client did not notice the wallet and found it only at home, reported Khaleej Times.

The woman said that she intended to return it, but when she visited the mall again she was arrested.

The 63-year-old said that she informed the owner about the wallet. Surveillance cameras captured the 63-year-old picking up clothes along with the wallet.

CCTV footage helped identify her leading to her arrest UPon entry to the mall premises.

