Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Restaurants in Sharjah allowed to display food on tables during Ramadan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo.

Restaurants in Sharjah will be allowed to display food on tables after permission during the month of Ramadan.

Sharjah Municipality said that restaurants and cafeterias will be allowed to display food for which permits will be issued keeping in mind hygiene and preventive measures.

RELATED STORY: Ramadan 2022 in UAE’s new normal

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, was quoted by Gulf Today as saying that the municipality will have its inspection teams to follow up on compliance on health conditions.

The Municipality has started issuing permits for serving food during daytime in Ramadan from morning till afternoon to food outlets including those operating at Shopping centres as well as for displaying food from Asr prayer until Iftar in front of restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries and confectionery shops, the report said.

READ ON: UAE employees to get 25% additional pay for working overtime this Ramadan 2022

A fee of AED 3,000 will be charged for a permit which can be obtained by food outlets owners from the Food Control Counter Suburb Affairs Department in 5th Industrial area.

Food preparation and cooking can be undertaken only inside the kitchens and during daytime customers won’t be allowed in the dining hall. The food services will be limited to off-site food service only.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine Identification System PhilSys card sample

Philsys gathers biometric information of 60M Filipinos for national ID

51 mins ago
Repat OFW Help Thailand

PH gov’t repatriates 256 Filipinos from Macau, Thailand

55 mins ago
Dubai RTA Parking areas

Dubai adjusts free parking day to Sunday instead of Friday

1 hour ago
iStock 945120950 1

Abu Dhabi residents to enjoy free bus rides in exchange for plastic bottles – here’s how

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button