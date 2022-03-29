Restaurants in Sharjah allowed to display food on tables during Ramadan

Restaurants in Sharjah will be allowed to display food on tables after permission during the month of Ramadan.

Sharjah Municipality said that restaurants and cafeterias will be allowed to display food for which permits will be issued keeping in mind hygiene and preventive measures.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, was quoted by Gulf Today as saying that the municipality will have its inspection teams to follow up on compliance on health conditions.

The Municipality has started issuing permits for serving food during daytime in Ramadan from morning till afternoon to food outlets including those operating at Shopping centres as well as for displaying food from Asr prayer until Iftar in front of restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries and confectionery shops, the report said.

A fee of AED 3,000 will be charged for a permit which can be obtained by food outlets owners from the Food Control Counter Suburb Affairs Department in 5th Industrial area.

Food preparation and cooking can be undertaken only inside the kitchens and during daytime customers won’t be allowed in the dining hall. The food services will be limited to off-site food service only.