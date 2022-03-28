Ramadan 2022 in UAE’s new normal

Over 1.8 billion Muslim faithful around the world, including 7 out of 10 residents in the UAE, are now preparing for their annual observance of the holy month of Ramadan. The UAE’s Emirates Astronomical Society has confirmed that Ramadan 2022 will last for 30 days stretching from April 2 until May 2, 2022.

For the past two years, the UAE has implemented all necessary preventive measures in order to keep COVID-positive numbers low during the holy month. As of the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE has averaged less than 400 cases for the past few weeks, with no deaths recorded since mid-March.

After 2020’s curfew alarm notices for the National Sterilisation Programme, and 2021’s reopening of mosques, 2022 will witness the return of the traditional Iftar tents where thousands of individuals in need line up to receive meals and ensure that no one goes hungry.

Iftar tents return

Iftar tents in the country always witness huge gatherings of individuals who take a complete meal box usually composed of dates, a meat dish, rice, fruit, and water to break their fast. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) stated that tents should secure permits from the Emirates Red Crescent and ensure that all participants remain at least 1 meter apart, in line with the country’s reduced social distancing requirements for public spaces.

To avoid possible congestion, Iftar tents will be open two hours before the Maghrib call to prayer and all individuals should have the Alhosn Green Pass to enter the tent. The maximum capacity will be determined by each emirate, depending on the location and actual size of their respective tents. Each tent will only be allowed to use disposable items such as table covers, plates, cups, and spoons.

Iftar tent organizers or staff members are directed to supply masks and sterilization kits, as well as direct individuals to follow all precautionary and preventative measures, such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, and encourage frequent hand sterilization.

Public reminders

As per the annual observance of fasting during Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization has announced that all employees in the UAE working in the private sector will have their working hours reduced by two hours per day. This measure is put in place, most especially for those who need to prepare for the prayers and breaking of their fast, hours before sunset.

In observance of the holy month, non-Muslim residents must show utmost respect—eating and drinking in public, smoking and chewing gum in public are prohibited.

The practice of fasting throughout the month of Ramadan is known as ‘Sawm,’ – one of Islam’s five pillars. As a result, the majority of restaurants and other food outlets in the UAE only open when the sun sets as a mark of respect during Ramadan.

Non-Muslims who violate the restriction of not eating or drinking in public places face a punishment of up to AED 2,000, as per the UAE Penal Code. Article 313 of the UAE Penal Code reads: “Shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding one month or a fine of not excess of two thousand Dirham whoever: In a public place consumes food or drinks or any other thing that breaks fast during the Ramadan period.”

In addition, loud music and wearing inappropriate clothing is also frowned upon.

Meanwhile, expats are encouraged not to refuse gifts and/or invitations for Iftars as a sign of respect for the Muslim public.

Relaxed restrictions

Two measures set Ramadan 2022 apart from the past two holy months. is Social gatherings have been allowed once again in full capacity and wearing of face masks is no longer required for outdoor settings.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management stated on February 15, 2022, that public attractions, events, and social gatherings were restored to full capacity. Ten days later, Abu Dhabi followed suit with the announcement from Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee that modified several COVID-19 requirements and expanded the capacity for tourist attractions and public events to 90%.