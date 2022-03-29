Festive Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony open to public

The Expo 2020 Dubai’s night-long closing ceremony will remain open to the public.

The main ceremony, set to begin at 7pm on Thursday, will feature fireworks, concerts and other entertainment and will be live-streamed on giant screens at Jubilee Stage, Festival Garden and various country pavilions.

A section in the lower garden is for the VIP guests, but visitors and the public can watch the ceremony at Al Wasl and across the rest of the Expo venue. For the transport, the Dubai Metro will run all night.

Renowned artists Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the venue.