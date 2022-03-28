Spectacular performers lined up for Expo 2020 Dubai closing on March 31

Spectacular events have been lined up for the Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony on March 31.

On the 20-plus giant screens across the Expo 2020 Dubai site including the main stages, Festival Garden and various country pavilions visitors can watch performances by global musicians as the celebration continues into the night.

The audience at the Al Wasl’s dome will include hundreds of children from across the UAE while in the evening, Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma will play a concert at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 8.45 pm.

At the venue Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will hold a concert on the Jubilee Stage from 9 pm and pop legend Christina Aguilera will also perform on the Jubilee Stage from 10.45pm.

The cast includes over 400 professionals and volunteers from 56 countries and forty members of a UAE-based children’s choir will perform Ishy Bilady, the National Anthem of the UAE, to be joined by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah.

The ceremony will be streamed live on Virtual Expo and Expo TV.