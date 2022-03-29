Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi residents to enjoy free bus rides in exchange for plastic bottles – here’s how

Exchanging empty plastic bottles in Abu Dhabi will soon help passengers cover the fares in public buses and promote environmental sustainability at the same time.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has launched “Points for Plastic: the Bus Tariff” initiative, where each single small bottle (600 ml or less) will earn 1 point. Larger containers or bottles exceeding 600 ml will get 2 points, media reports said.

Each point will be equivalent to 10 fils, which means 10 points can be exchanged for AED 1, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

Residents can bring their empty plastic bottles for points at a plastics deposit machine which will be installed in Abu Dhabi’s main bus station.

The initiative has been launched in cooperation with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre “Tadweer”, and “DGrade”, the report said.

