KNOW THE LAW: AED 500 fine for shouting at driver, fighting with passengers in Abu Dhabi buses

Shouting at drivers, fighting with passengers and other indecent behavior within Abu Dhabi buses will levy a fine of AED 500 in the capital.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) took to Twitter on Wednesday to urge public bus users to maintain a “civilised behaviour”.

A video posted on their social media page also outlines the most frequent violations committed by public transport users for which fines range from AED 100 to AED 500.

Commuters will face AED 500 fine for disrespecting fellow passengers or using indecent language and this also applies to shouting at the driver or distracting him. Commuters may also be fined AED 500 for selling their transport cards to others.

Further, the riders are not allowed to eat, drink or chew gums on board, nor smoke. Each of these offenses are punishable with an AED 200 fine.

