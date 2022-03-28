Manny to jail Imelda if he becomes president

Senator and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao said that he is willing to put former first lady Imelda Marcos behind bars.

Imelda is the mother of presidential aspirant and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos.

“Walang exemption basta convicted ka sa Supreme Court (SC), sa korte natin, susundin natin,” Pacquiao said during an event in Pasig.

Pacquiao repeatedly said that his government will go after corrupt officials should he win the country’s top post.

Imelda was convicted for seven counts of graft by the Sandiganbayan over financial interests and participation in the management of private foundations in Switzerland.

Imelda posted bail and was granted provisional liberty until now.

Pacquiao said that if Imeld needs to be jailed ‘we will implement it’.