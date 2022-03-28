Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manny to jail Imelda if he becomes president

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago

Senator and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao said that he is willing to put former first lady Imelda Marcos behind bars.

Imelda is the mother of presidential aspirant and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao not ruling out ‘withdrawal’ from presidential race

“Walang exemption basta convicted ka sa Supreme Court (SC), sa korte natin, susundin natin,” Pacquiao said during an event in Pasig.

Pacquiao repeatedly said that his government will go after corrupt officials should he win the country’s top post.

Imelda was convicted for seven counts of graft by the Sandiganbayan over financial interests and participation in the management of private foundations in Switzerland.

READ ON: Pacquiao dares Marcos for a one-on-one debate

Imelda posted bail and was granted provisional liberty until now.

Pacquiao said that if Imeld needs to be jailed ‘we will implement it’.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Willie

Willie Revillame asks for prayers over suspected cancerous polyps

2 mins ago
Ma Cecilia Loreto photo from IHIT

22-year-old sentenced to 10 years in jail for death of Filipina in Canada

32 mins ago
Erik Santos Shanti Dope Jason Dy VXON

Filipino performers Erik Santos, Shanti Dope, Jason Dy, and VXON to perform at Expo 2020 tonight, March 28

51 mins ago
manny pacquiao cnn debates

Pacquiao not ruling out ‘withdrawal’ from presidential race

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button