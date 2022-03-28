Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pacquiao not ruling out ‘withdrawal’ from presidential race

Presidential candidate and senator Manny Pacquiao says that he is not ruling out the possibility of withdrawing from the presidential race.

In a media briefing in Manila, Pacquiao said that it is up to God on whether or not he will quit the race.

“The only thing na pwede akong mag-decide na hindi ako tumuloy, ‘pag may conviction ang Panginoon sa akin na ‘wag ka nang tumuloy,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao did not directly say the signs he is waiting for to make the decision.

“Sino ba naman ako para kontrahin ang Panginoon? ‘Pag may conviction, may ipinakita sa akin ang Panginoon eh mag-withdraw ako kahit 2 days before election or 1 day before election. ‘Pag may instruction ang Panginoon sa akin, susundin ko,” he added.

The senator shared that he oftentimed dresm of his defeat when entering the boxing ring.

“Halos karamihan ng talo ko sa boxing, 1 week before napanaginipan ko yan, nananaginip ako ng resulta,” he said.

Pacquiao is currently at number 4 in pre-election surveys. He’s behind Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice President Leni Robredo and Bongbong Marcos.

