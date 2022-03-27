Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3-year-old boy falls to death at deep well in Al Ain

A 3-year-old boy died after falling into the well in the Al Ain area.

The boy fell into a 72-meter-deep well in Al Dhaher area Friday evening.

The rescue teams of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) rushed to the spot, but couldn’t save the boy.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Six year-old Emirati girl rescued from well in Fujairah

The authority urged the public to fill wells or holes near homes or neighborhoods to protect children.

ADCDA offered condolences to the family and warned against circulating any incorrect information or photos violating the privacy of the deceased’s family.

