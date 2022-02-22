WATCH: Six year-old Emirati girl rescued from well in Fujairah

UAE rescuers were able to save a six-year-old girl from a well in Fujairah on Monday.

In a report on the National, the Ministry of Interior upload a video showing a rescue worker descending into a narrow well.

The rescuer, later on, emerged from the well with the little girl.

She was brought to a nearby medical facility for treatment and recovery.

The video also showed emergency medical workers taking care of the girl shortly after she was rescued from the well.

“I thank the Civil Defence Centre in Dibba Al Fujairah and the work team for the quick response,” Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior said.

Sheikh Saif also visited the girl and her parents at the hospital.

The UAE official also thanked the Civil Defense team for being able to successfully rescue a two-month old child from a house fire.

No further details of the incident were provided.