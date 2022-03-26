Kathryn Bernardo celebrates 26th birthday with Daniel Padilla

Kapamilya artist Kathryn Bernardo marked her 26th birthday at the beach with her boyfriend Daniel Padilla and some of their closest friends.

Bernardo’s hairstylist showed some photos on his Instagram of the intimate birthday celebration of the prime Kapamilya star.

One of the photos showed the ‘KathNiel’ love team looking at the beach sunset.

The other one showed Bernardo walking towards her birthday celebration.

In another video, Padilla brought his girlfriend a cake for the celebration during a dinner which was attended by the likes of Ria Atayde and Alora Sasam.

The two will be returning to television with their upcoming series ‘2 Good 2 Be True’.