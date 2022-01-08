EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo dismisses rumors linking Daniel Padilla with Barbie Imperial

Filipina actress Kathryn Bernardo has rubbished rumors linking her boyfriend Daniel Padilla with their fellow actor Barbie Imperial.

Internet personality Xian Gaza showed Imperial at what is apparently the house of Padilla’s mother, Karla Estrada, and also released a series of Faceboosts asking Estrada if there was anything romantic brewing between her son and Imperial.

However Bernardo poked fun at the issue in her text conversation with Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, shown on the latter’s Twitter page yesterday.

“Alagang Ford po, opo,” Bernardo said while referring to Padilla’s real name.

“Kabogera ‘yun [as a] trending topic!” quipped Former Miss Universe Philippines MJ Lastimosa.

