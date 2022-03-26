Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi court rejects woman’s repayment plea of AED 210,000 loan from ex-fiancé

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rejected a woman’s plea seeking repayment of AED 210,000 loan from her ex-fiancé.

The Appellate Court upheld the verdict of the Court of First Instance on the ground that the case papers did not support woman’s lawsuit that the appellant had got a loan from the plaintiff, media reports said.

Earlier, the woman stated that the ex-fiancé borrowed money from her when they were engaged and refused to return it, reported Gulf Today.

The Abu Dhabi Family Court and Civil and Administrative Cases rejected the case for lack of evidence, the report said.

