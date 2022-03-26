Abu Dhabi court rejects woman’s repayment plea of AED 210,000 loan from ex-fiancé

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rejected a woman’s plea seeking repayment of AED 210,000 loan from her ex-fiancé.

The Appellate Court upheld the verdict of the Court of First Instance on the ground that the case papers did not support woman’s lawsuit that the appellant had got a loan from the plaintiff, media reports said.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return AED 19,000 unpaid debt to ex-fiancée

Earlier, the woman stated that the ex-fiancé borrowed money from her when they were engaged and refused to return it, reported Gulf Today.

The Abu Dhabi Family Court and Civil and Administrative Cases rejected the case for lack of evidence, the report said.