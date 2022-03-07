Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return AED 19,000 unpaid debt to ex-fiancée

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases has ordered a man to return AED 19,000 in unpaid debt to ex-fiancée.

The Court ordered the person to pay AED 19,000 to the girl who filed a lawsuit against him that she lent him the amount and he did not return it to her. The court ordered the payment of fees and expenses.

The appellee affirmed that the appellant was his fiancée and that she always insisted on transferring sums of money to him to help in speeding up the completion of the marriage

In the lawsuit, she demanded that the young man be made to pay AED 19,000 and interest of 9% as well as expenses and lawyer’s fees.

The girl indicated that she lent the young man the amount, which he did not return and also attached to the lawsuit copies of the statements of the money she transferred to him.

The appellee said that the girl gave him the money as a gift and not as a loan and the court made the girl take the complementary oath that she transferred the amount to the appellate as a loan and not as a donation or gift.

