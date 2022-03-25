Latest News

Dubai rolls out stricter motorbike rider’s license

Delivery riders in Dubai will have to undergo 20 hours of training instead of 15 hours before they can motorbike licenses.

The night training, minimum of two hours, has also been made mandatory due to rising motorbike accidents.

For a driving test, bikers need to drive under several distractions and a delivery box is fitted to the motorbike for riders to maintain balance and place the order correctly.

Delivery companies can coordinate with driving institutes for the additional training of their staff.

Such a measure was implemented after 22 people were killed and 253 injured in motorbike accidents last year.

