BREAKING: Ping Lacson resigns from Partido Reporma, to run as independent

Presidential candidate Ping Lacson has resigned from his political party ‘Partido Reporma’ on Thursday, March 24.

“I officially announce my resignation as chairman and member of Partido ng Demokratikong Reporma, which effectively makes me an independent candidate,” Lacson said in a press briefing.

Lacson said he was informed by Partido Reporma president former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez that “their slate in Davao del Norte has decided to endorse another presidential candidate”.

Lacson maintained that he will not withdraw his candidacy for president.

“I will continue this fight in pursuit of my quest to serve my country and our people, as your chief executive — if God and the Filipino people will it, come May 9, 2022 ” he added.