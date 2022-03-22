Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after netizens in Ukraine post violent messages

A Russian court has banned Facebook and Instagram after netizens in Ukraine posted messages urging violence against the country.

TASS news agency reported that a Russian court banned Facebook and Instagram in the country after labelling Meta Platforms Inc as an “extremist”.

Facebook was already banned in Russia for restricting access to Russian media, as per media reports.

Instagram was also blocked after Meta said it would allow netizens in Ukraine to post messages against Russian President Vladimir Putin and urge violence against troops.

Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 after the war started between two countries.