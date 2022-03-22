Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after netizens in Ukraine post violent messages

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A Russian court has banned Facebook and Instagram after netizens in Ukraine posted messages urging violence against the country.

TASS news agency reported that a Russian court banned Facebook and Instagram in the country after labelling Meta Platforms Inc as an “extremist”.

RELATED STORY: Ukrainian digital minister appeals to Google, Youtube, Facebook, Netflix to block Russia

Facebook was already banned in Russia for restricting access to Russian media, as per media reports.

Instagram was also blocked after Meta said it would allow netizens in Ukraine to post messages against Russian President Vladimir Putin and urge violence against troops.

Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 after the war started between two countries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 177417670

Egyptian kills Filipino wife in Kuwait, flees to home country

2 hours ago
Isko Moreno cnn prex debates

Isko Moreno willing to drop ‘terrorist tag’ to CPP-NPA-NDF should he win the presidency

2 hours ago
COVID 19 swab testing child

Unvaccinated children lack COVID-antibodies even after recovering from COVID-19 – study

3 hours ago
Duterte face mask 1

Duterte rejects calls to end face mask mandate in PH

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button