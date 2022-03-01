Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ukrainian digital minister appeals to Google, Youtube, Facebook, Netflix to block Russia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

A Ukrainian minister has asked the big bosses of tech companies to block its services in Russia amid the ongoing invasion of their country.

“I asked YouTube to block the Russian propaganda media, which call us Nazis and drug addicts, lie and promote war. Asked Meta to block Facebook and Instagram. I asked Netflix to block the service in Russia,” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation said in a statement on Facebook.

The minister said that he sent the letters on Friday addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

RELATED STORY: Ukraine-Russia peace talks end without ceasefire agreement

Fedorov also said that Tim Cook, CEO of Apple should also block its services including the Apple App Store.

Russia has an ongoing clash with Facebook and limited the public’s access in the platform.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

RTA opens new abra and ferry station at Souk Al Marfa 1

Dubai launches free abra rides to Deira Islands

8 hours ago
Legarda Cayetano Tulfo

Legarda, Tulfo, Cayetano, lead OCTA Senatorial Survey for February 2022

8 hours ago
Dubai Police drugs nov 25 2020 2

UAE authorities foil bid to smuggle AED 25 million goods

9 hours ago
PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

PH logs 63 million fully vaccinated Filipinos against COVID-19 as of March 1

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button