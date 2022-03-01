Ukrainian digital minister appeals to Google, Youtube, Facebook, Netflix to block Russia

A Ukrainian minister has asked the big bosses of tech companies to block its services in Russia amid the ongoing invasion of their country.

“I asked YouTube to block the Russian propaganda media, which call us Nazis and drug addicts, lie and promote war. Asked Meta to block Facebook and Instagram. I asked Netflix to block the service in Russia,” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation said in a statement on Facebook.

The minister said that he sent the letters on Friday addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Fedorov also said that Tim Cook, CEO of Apple should also block its services including the Apple App Store.

Russia has an ongoing clash with Facebook and limited the public’s access in the platform.