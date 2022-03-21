Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hong Kong to lift ban on PH flights, 8 other countries from April

Hong Kong is set to lift its travel ban on flights coming from the Philippines and eight other countries starting April.

Due to the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Hong Kong government banned flights coming from Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States.

But despite the restrictions and zero COVID-19 policy, the city still suffered from a recent outbreak of new cases and recorded more than a million cases and almost 6,000 deaths.

“The circuit-breaker … is inopportune now,” Lam said during a press conference.

“The epidemic situations in those countries are not worse than Hong Kong’s, and most arrivals did not have serious symptoms. To extend the circuit-breaker will add to concerns and anxieties of Hong Kong residents stranded there,” she added.

