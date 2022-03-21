Hatta records no serious crimes in past 5 years

The Hatta area has recorded no serious crimes in the past 5 years in a giant leap in security coverage.

No traffic or criminal cases have been recorded against an unknown party as per the statistics revealed during the annual inspection visit to Hatta Police Station by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

The Hatta Police Station has registered 100 per cent security coverage recording an average response time for emergencies of one minute and seven seconds in 2021 against the target was four minutes.

In 2021, the station registered both the zero serious crimes and the cases of several individuals who got prosecuted were dismissed for lack of evidence.

Maj-Gen Al Mansouri also praised efforts by the Traffic Records Department at Hatta Police Station and keenness in ensuring the safety of road users.

The Hatta Police Station has also implemented several traffic campaigns in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri also inspected the workflow of the Police Station’s tourism security team.