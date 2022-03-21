Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hatta records no serious crimes in past 5 years

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Hatta area has recorded no serious crimes in the past 5 years in a giant leap in security coverage.

No traffic or criminal cases have been recorded against an unknown party as per the statistics revealed during the annual inspection visit to Hatta Police Station by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed sets up committee develop Hatta as tourism, business destination

The Hatta Police Station has registered 100 per cent security coverage recording an average response time for emergencies of one minute and seven seconds in 2021 against the target was four minutes.

In 2021, the station registered both the zero serious crimes and the cases of several individuals who got prosecuted were dismissed for lack of evidence.

READ ON: WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves Hatta master development plan for tourism

Maj-Gen Al Mansouri also praised efforts by the Traffic Records Department at Hatta Police Station and keenness in ensuring the safety of road users.

The Hatta Police Station has also implemented several traffic campaigns in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic.
Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri also inspected the workflow of the Police Station’s tourism security team.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Leni Robredo Ariana Grande Bretman Rock

Ariana Grande, Bretman Rock trend after Leni Robredo-related posts

6 mins ago
Laurence Expo 2020 Dubai 6

LOOK: Filipino teen of determination enthralls Expo audiences with solo piano performance at Al Wasl Plaza

25 mins ago
Filipina Ukrainian husband manila ofw help

LOOK: Filipina, Ukrainian husband reach Manila

56 mins ago
philippines canada flag 1

PH-Canada labor deal in Yukon to generate more jobs for Filipinos

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button