Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed sets up committee develop Hatta as tourism, business destination

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council is establishing a supreme committee to oversee the development of the Hatta region.

The Hatta Development Plan will build natural and tourism attractions in an eco-friendly manner.

Apart from this, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan also aims to transform the emirate and create a city that balances community with tourism.

The Hatta Development Plan seeks to develop and raise the profile of Hatta’s natural and tourism attractions, as well as protect its environment.

A sustainable hydro-electric power plant will be built and people in the area will be given the opportunity to help promote tourism and preserve Hatta’s natural beauty and also aims at increasing tourism and agriculture that contributes to the region’s GDP by 32 per cent.

Nearly 78 per cent of Hatta will be designated as conservation reserves, as the population is expected to double by 2040.

The Committee is responsible for drafting the general policy of the Hatta Master Development Plan, overseeing the implementation of projects and initiatives to develop Hatta, and tracking the progress of the Plan according to a set of key performance indicators, among other responsibilities.

The Committee is also tasked with forming sub-committees and working teams and proposing and reviewing regulations that will help it meet its objectives. The Committee will also be responsible for approving Hatta’s promotional and marketing plan locally and internationally in collaboration with relevant entities.

The Resolution has tasked the RTA with providing the Committee with administrative and technical support that will help support it in performing its duties. All government entities and relevant entities in charge of the development of Hatta are required to collaborate with the Committee and its sub-committees and working teams and provide the Committee with all the necessary data and documents.

The Supreme Committee serves for a renewable period of three years, subject to extension by a decision issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai based on the recommendation of the Chairman of the Supreme Committee. The Chairman of the Supreme Committee issues the required decisions to implement this Resolution, which is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.