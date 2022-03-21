12 held in Sharjah for selling fake gold jewellery

The Sharjah Police have arrested a gang of 12 people for selling fake gold jewellery.

The gang specialised in the sale and distribution of fake gold jewellery.

Col Omar Al Zoud said Sharjah Police received several reports of people being swindled while shopping.

He said the perpetrators would offer samples of original gold pieces with Islamic inscriptions and victims were told the gold pieces were not available on the local market. They offered them at a low price to convince the victim to buy them.

Col Al Zoud said the victims were asked to examine some of the pieces at the gold shops to ensure authenticity, but after buying the items the victim discovered the items were fake and were merely gold-coloured metal pieces.

All the 12 gang members confessed to their participation in the fraud and admitted to the crime.