Ramadan likely to begin on April 2

The Holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on April 2, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

As Ramadan is expected to last for 30 days, Eid Al Fitr may fall on May 2, 2022, he said.

The city of Khorfakkan in the Emirate of Sharjah, specifically at Shark Island near Khorfakkan Port, will precede the capital, Abu Dhabi, by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast while in Al Ghuwaifat and Al Sila fasting and breakfast will begin approximately 12 minutes later than the capital.

The time difference will be 20 minutes in which Khorfakkan will be ahead of Ghuwaifat for the start of fasting at dawn and breakfast at sunset.

The dawn call to prayer in Khorfakkan will be at 4:48, while in the capital, Abu Dhabi, it will be held at 4:56, and in Al Sila and Ghuwaifat it will be at 5:08, Al Jarwan.