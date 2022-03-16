OFWs hit by COVID-19 in Hong Kong now at 319

OFWs who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong are now at 319, according to the Philippine Consulate.

Philippine Consul General in Hong Kong Raly Tejada stated that out of the 319 Filipinos who tested positive for the virus, 227 were in isolation while 92 have already recovered.

“I would like to assure everyone that all the Filipinos needing assistance due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong have been accounted for and assisted,” he added in a hearing at the House of Representatives last March 15.

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the city, Tejada said that they have yet to receive repatriation requests from OFWs.

The Labor Department said that the government has provided $200 cash assistance to OFWs currently infected by the virus.

They were given aid in the form of food, medicine, and a 24/7 ambulance service.

Tejada adds that they are now partnering with a non-government organizationt to accommodate sick OFWs.

“Tinanong po natin if they could accept our people in their medical isolation facilities on a temporary basis sapagkat ultimately, ang gusto natin ay malagay sila sa Hong Kong government facility. Naging very productive naman ang usapan kaya we came up with this noble form of partnership so we can have any Filipino in Hong Kong who is sick with COVID to be admitted immediately on a temporary basis habang naghihintay tayo ng slots sa government hospitals,” he said.