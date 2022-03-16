67 year-old Pinay punched over 100 times in New York

Another Filipina was victimized by an alleged hate crime in New York.

A 67-year-old woman was reportedly hit by over 100 times in the city. She suffered fractures and wounds in the head and face from at least 125 punches and seven strong kicks from a 42-year-old suspect identified as Tammel Esco.

The woman also suffered bleeding in her brain but is now recovering according to a GMA News report.

“I was really shocked, ‘no at horrified with this latest incident,” Philippine Consulate in New York Consul General Elmer Cato said in a statement.

The attacker will face charges for attempted murder due to hate crime. The man has been arrested 14 times and convicted multiple times.

Cato said that the 67-year-old Pinay was the third case of hate crime in the span of one week.

“Feeling ng community kasi, takot na takot ‘yung ating mga kababayan lalong-lalo na ‘yung matatanda, ayaw na nilang mag-subway. So, they’re afraid to go out of their houses,” Cato said.

The Consul General also appealed to Filipinos to remain vigilant.

“We call on authorities to do more to protect the vulnerable. We remind kababayan to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary precautions, especially in public,” he said.