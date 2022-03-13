Two Filipino women injured after in separate incidents in New York

The Philippine Consulate General in New York issued a new warning to the Filipino community Following recent shoving incidents where two Filipino women were wounded.

The Consulate, in a statement published over the weekend, expressed worry over the recent events, which followed similar assaults on other members of the Asian-American community since the beginning of the year.

“The recent spate of attacks against Filipinos and other Asian-Americans, whether triggered by racial bias or mental illness, is a serious concern that must be immediately addressed,” Consul General Elmer Cato said.

An unnamed guy forced the Filipino woman in her late 50s, who walks with a cane and has bad eyesight, down the steps at the 179th Street Station of the F Train in the Jamaica area of Queens on Thursday, March 10.

On the same day, an unidentified male shoved a Filipina in her mid-60s at the Long Island Rail Road train station in Jamaica, forcing her to tumble on her face and break her eyeglasses.

There were 23 incidences involving Filipinos reported to the consulate last year.

One of the cases was 58-year-old Maria Ambrocio of New Jersey, who was strolling with a companion in Manhattan’s Times Square when an accused mentally ill homeless guy smashed at her and knocked her to the ground.

The next day, she was declared brain-dead and was removed off life support.

The man, 29, was apparently running after taking a cellphone. He was apprehended.

Prior to the Jamaica incidents, other Asian-Americans were victims of subway violence, the most recent involving an Asian guy who was injured when another man repeatedly beat him in the head with a hammer.