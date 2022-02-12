Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Employer ordered by court to pay nearly Php 1M compensation to Filipino caregiver he fired over post-COVID leave in New York

A Filipino caregiver in New York who lost his job for taking post-COVID sick leave has won a case against his employer who was made to pay a penalty.

For four years, Antonio had been taking care of an elderly man with a long-term illness in New York, and in April of 2020, the caregiver caught the virus.

His employer did not give her permission for leave and instead wanted Antonio to continue looking after her husband even though his caregiver had tested positive for the infection.

A year later in July 2021, Antonio was fired as he took a day off to see a doctor for a regular checkup and the couple was supposed to travel to Florida.

For filing a complaint with New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), his employer subjected him to harassing phone calls.

On Jan 12, DCWP Commissioner Peter Hatch announced settlement agreements for violations of the NYC Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law.

Antonio’s employer was required to pay US$18,000 (Php922,814.64) in restitution and $1,000 in civil penalties to recover legal and other costs.

