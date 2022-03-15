Marcos Jr. captures ‘imagination’ of many voters – Pulse Asia

Pulse Asia believes that presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos managed to capture the imagination of many voters which allowed him to retain his big lead in the recent pre-election survey.

Marcos got the vote of 60 per cent of 2,400 adult respondents according to the survey firm.

The survey firm added that this is the first time that they are seeing a majority of people voting for a single candidate.

“Obviously he has captured the imagination of a good percentage of our voters. Also, he has more than adequate resources to sustain his presence in social media, his caravans, his campaign,” Pulse Asia Executive Director Ana Tabunda told ABS-CBN.

“Plus his name of course and the association with his father has definitely benefited him from that,” she added.

Marcos’ lead is more than double to his closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo.

This is far different from the 2016 presidential race when President Rodrigo Duterte took the lead from Senator Grace Poe.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso at 10 percent, and Senators Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson at 8 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

“The increase of 2 percentage points over January is not significant so essentially he stayed at the same level. We don’t see an increasing trend,” she said.

“Statistically speaking if they are only 5 percentage points away from him…that would be easier to overtake him. It’s not impossible but the probability is not large. The probability of that happening is not large. If he drops 20 points the others will get those 20 points so they will have a better chance,” Tabunda added.

Pulse Adia said that they have never been wrong in predicting the next president. She also responded on criticisms regarding the timing of the survey results.

“We’re aware of that. We sort of expect that reaction. We will just continue to produce our results because we stand by our data and our methodology,” she said.