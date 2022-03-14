Bongbong Marcos maintains lead in latest Pulse Asia survey

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos maintains his big lead in the latest Pulse Asia survey for the presidential race in the 2022 elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo ranks second with 15%, followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 10%.

Senator Manny Pacquiao settled for fourth place with 8%, followed by Senator Panfilo Lacson with 2%.

The rest of the candidates Faisal Mangondato, Leody de Guzman, Jose Montemayor, Jr., Ernesto Abella and Norberto Gonzalez garned a 0.4% below ranking.

The survey was conducted between February 18 to 23. There were 4% of respondents who were undecided.

Marcos’s high survey rankings came from the National Capital Region and Mindanao.

The 60% ranking remains unchanged since the first Pulse Asia survey early this year.

The new survey was the first to be conducted during the campaign period that started February 8, used face-to-face interviews on 2,400 respondents aged 18 years old and above, who are registered voters and likely to vote in the May 2022 elections.