News

Bongbong Marcos maintains lead in latest Pulse Asia survey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos maintains his big lead in the latest Pulse Asia survey for the presidential race in the 2022 elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo ranks second with 15%, followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 10%.

Senator Manny Pacquiao settled for fourth place with 8%, followed by Senator Panfilo Lacson with 2%.

The rest of the candidates Faisal Mangondato, Leody de Guzman, Jose Montemayor, Jr., Ernesto Abella and Norberto Gonzalez garned a 0.4% below ranking.

The survey was conducted between February 18 to 23. There were 4% of respondents who were undecided.

Marcos’s high survey rankings came from the National Capital Region and Mindanao.

The 60% ranking remains unchanged since the first Pulse Asia survey early this year.

The new survey was the first to be conducted during the campaign period that started February 8, used face-to-face interviews on 2,400 respondents aged 18 years old and above, who are registered voters and likely to vote in the May 2022 elections.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

robredo 2019

Robredo rules out forming coalition govt with Communist Party if she wins presidency

7 hours ago
The Filipino Times Bongbong Marcos 1

Marcos officially declines participation in COMELEC-led debate

7 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Man gets two years jail for stabbing, robbing pedestrian AED 300 in Dubai

7 hours ago
JAIL istock

Security guard, four others jailed for stealing AED 600,000 from employer’s vehicle

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button