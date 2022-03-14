Marcos officially declines participation in COMELEC-led debate

The camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. has officially declined the candidate’s participation in the upcoming COMELEC-led debate.

Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Chief of Staff and Spokesperson of presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos stated that the Marcos and his team will be ‘on the field’ to keep their word to their supporters, instead of participating in the debates.

“I confirm our non-participation in the Comelec sanctioned debate this coming Saturday, March 19, 2022. Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos’ words are his bond, thus we shall honor our commitment to our supporters to be with them on the field on this day,” read the statement.

He added: “We shall continue with our preferred mode of direct communication with the people and engage them in a more personal face to face interaction that discusses real issues that affect them today, tomorrow and in the days to come as this election is all about our collective future.”

The “PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point” will start from March 19.

COMELEC Spokesperson James Jimenez said Abella, De Guzman, Domagoso, Gonzales, Lacson and Pacquiao have given their “written commitment” for participation in the debates and Mangondato, Montemayor and Robredo are yet to provide a written commitment as of 1:25 p.m, but verbally pledged to attend the events.

Robredo’s spokesman, Barry Gutierrez, the written commitment “will be submitted shortly” to the poll body.