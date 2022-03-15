Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH-Canada labor deal may help Filipino workers in getting more jobs

Authorities anticipate that Filipino workers will get more jobs overseas following the signing of labor agreements between the Philippines and Canada.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III is scheduled to go to Canada to sign bilateral labor agreements with the provinces of Ontario and Yukon.

“This will create a lot of work destinations for our workers. Canada has good employment terms,” he said even as a memorandum of understanding with the province of Prince Edward couldn’t materialise as “some aspects of the accord were not ironed out.”

He added that foreign workers in Canada can avail jobs and “they offer to hire workers from our country because Filipinos are skilled and reliable.”

