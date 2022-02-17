Latest News

Canada opens doors for 430,000 permanent residents this year

The Canadian government has announced that it will open more doors for immigrants this year.

In a statement, the Canadian Embassy said that it hopes to welcome 430,000 permanent residents this year.

This number will be further increased to 447,000 in 2023 and 451,000 in 2024, as part of the Canadian government’s move to boost the labor force and help in the pandemic growth.

“Last year, Canada welcomed more than 405,000 new permanent residents—the most immigrants in a single year in our history. Despite having regained many of the jobs lost during the pandemic, there are still hundreds of thousands of positions in all sectors waiting to be filled,” the Embassy said.

“Immigration already accounts for almost 100 percent of labor force growth, and with 5 million Canadians set to retire by the end of this decade, the worker to retiree ratio will drop down to only 3:1,” it added.

“This is a clear sign that we have a strong economic need for increased immigration,” the Embassy said.

Canada also acknowledged the contribution of immigrants during the pandemic in the healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing sector.

“Now, more than ever, immigrants are a key part of our country’s continued success,” it added.

