Isko open to unification, wants Drilon to be on his team

Presidential bet and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno says that he is open to the idea of uniting with other candidates for the 2022 elections.

Moreno adds that this will be a big boost to his campaign.

Moreno responded on the call of Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon urging all non-administration candidates to unite leading to the elections.

“Thank you for calling the unity. Welcome po kayo Senator Drilon sa aming team… Of course, we would welcome them to unite para mapalakas natin ‘yung ating kampanya at maparami pa natin ‘yung pagsuyo sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Drilon said that if the numbers of Vice President Leni Robredo will improve then other candidates must back her bid.

“If indeed it is confirmed that the numbers of Vice President Leni [have] substantial increase as indicated in the attendance of the rallies, then maybe it is about time that the three other presidential candidates should start thinking or think of unifying and having only one candidate to fight the administration candidate, so we could really have a clear mandate,” Drilon said.

“And as I said this is now probably, with all due respect, the other candidates should now start examining where they are if they have not even gotten to double figures. ‘Yun po sa mga mas mababa sa 10 percent. There’s no sense,” he added.