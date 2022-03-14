Drilon urges other presidential bets to unite under one candidate

Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon is urging other presidential bets to unite as one if Vice President Leni Robredo continues to gain numbers.

Drilon said that the opposition votes are currently divided into four without naming the candidates.

“We’re not losing hope that once it becomes clear that the continued division of the non-administration candidate will give an easy path to the administration candidate, to Bongbong Marcos to be candid, we should start thinking whether or not this is good for our country,” Drilon said in an ABS-CBN interview.

Drilon said that Robredo is currently gaining numbers in internal surveys of some of the allies of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“If it is indeed confirmed that the numbers of VP Leni have substantially increased in the rallies that maybe it’s about time that the 3 other candidates should start thinking in terms of having only 1 candidate to fight the administration candidate so we can have a clear mandate,” he said.

“As I said this is now probably, the other candidates should start examining where they are. If they have not even gotten double figures, there’s no sense,” he added.

Drilon adds that the camp of Robredo remains open for possible unity talks.

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos maintains his big lead in the latest Pulse Asia survey for the presidential race in the 2022 elections.

Robredo ranks second with 15%, followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 10%.

Senator Manny Pacquiao settled for fourth place with 8%, followed by Senator Panfilo Lacson with 2%.

The rest of the candidates Faisal Mangondato, Leody de Guzman, Jose Montemayor, Jr., Ernesto Abella and Norberto Gonzalez garned a 0.4% below ranking.

The survey was conducted between February 18 to 23. There were 4% of respondents who were undecided.