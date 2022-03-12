Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ban on OFW deployment to war-hit Ukraine continues

A ban on deployment of Filipino workers to war-torn Ukraine will continue, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has highlighted.

The ban includes “direct hires,” it added.

According to OWWA, the repatriation of Pinoys in Ukraine was going on which starts after Russia invaded Ukraine more than two weeks ago.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) raised Alert Level 4 in Ukraine on March 7 after the deterioration in the security situation.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said, “Walang makakapunta kahit direct hire except kung manggagaling sa ibang lugar ‘yan. Halimbawa, nasa Hong Kong na ay tutuloy ka dun wala nang magagawa.”

“(No one will be able to go [to Ukraine] to work, even direct hires, except if coming from another place. For instance, if someone goes to Ukraine from Hong Kong, we cannot do anything about it.)”

