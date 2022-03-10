Latest News

US warns Russia may use biological warfare against Ukraine 

The United States has turned the table against Russia, saying the latter may use bioweapons against Ukraine.

 

This comes following Russia’s claim that the US was conniving with Ukraine to conduct bioweapon activities.

 

“The Kremlin is intentionally spreading outright lies that the United States and Ukraine are conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

 

“Russia is inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine,” he added. 

 

US Press Secretary Jen Psaki also called the claims of using biological warfare preposterous, but they have seen some Chinese media also echoing the same conspiracy theories. 

 

“Now that Russia has made these false claims… we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she said on Twitter. 

 

The Russian foreign ministry tweeted this week that Russian forces found evidence that Kyiv was erasing traces of the military-biological program in Ukraine, allegedly financed by the US government.

