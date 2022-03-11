Latest News

Lacson claims ‘communist infiltration’ in Robredo pink rallies; VP camp slams red-tagging

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Presidential candidate Panfilo “Ping” Lacson warns the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo that her campaign sorties may have been infiltrated with communist groups.

Lacson also urged Robredo to take appropriate action against it.

“If those in the campaign were not aware of this, they should consider themselves warned and take appropriate action. If they are a willing partner, they should consider the consequences of their actions – we simply cannot afford to have a coalition government with a movement whose sole objective is to seize power,” Lacson said.

The camp of Robredo vehemently denied this.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said that the blatant red-tagging should stop now.

“For the record, there is no ‘coalition government’ being contemplated and to leap to the absurd conclusion that there is, based on self-serving reports, supposedly ‘validated’ by someone desperate for a seat in the party-list elections, is the height of irresponsibility,” Gutierrez said.

“As is using fear-mongering in a cynical effort to dampen the energy, enthusiasm, and commitment of the people’s campaign that has emerged to provide massive support to VP Leni’s candidacy for president,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 841461542

Ex-actress, 4 others arrested in Quezon City drug buy bust

1 hour ago
GDMO1 P01 10 03 22

Shindagha Tunnel connecting Deira, Bur Dubai to reopen on Sunday

6 hours ago
iStock 1014658476

Raffle winner in UAE refuses to claim AED100,000 prize thinking it’s a scam 

6 hours ago
SEHA Gallery 1 1024x768px

Seha offers alternative PCR testing centre as drive-thru site in Dubai’s City Walk shuts down

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button