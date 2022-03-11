Lacson claims ‘communist infiltration’ in Robredo pink rallies; VP camp slams red-tagging

Presidential candidate Panfilo “Ping” Lacson warns the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo that her campaign sorties may have been infiltrated with communist groups.

Lacson also urged Robredo to take appropriate action against it.

“If those in the campaign were not aware of this, they should consider themselves warned and take appropriate action. If they are a willing partner, they should consider the consequences of their actions – we simply cannot afford to have a coalition government with a movement whose sole objective is to seize power,” Lacson said.

The camp of Robredo vehemently denied this.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said that the blatant red-tagging should stop now.

“For the record, there is no ‘coalition government’ being contemplated and to leap to the absurd conclusion that there is, based on self-serving reports, supposedly ‘validated’ by someone desperate for a seat in the party-list elections, is the height of irresponsibility,” Gutierrez said.

“As is using fear-mongering in a cynical effort to dampen the energy, enthusiasm, and commitment of the people’s campaign that has emerged to provide massive support to VP Leni’s candidacy for president,” he added.