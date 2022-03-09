Latest NewsNewsTFT News

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi suspend operations in Russia amidst Ukraine war

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Major global brands – including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric – are temporarily suspending their business in Russia.

The move by these corporate giants, mainly based in the United States, has come in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED STORY: OWWA assures jobs, aid for returning overseas Filipinos from Ukraine

The Chicago-based burger giant reportedly said it will temporarily close 850 stores but continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand.”

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said it’s impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen its stores.

Last Friday, Starbucks had said that it was donating profits from its 130 Russian stores –owned and operated by Kuwait-based franchisee Alshaya Group — to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. But on Tuesday, the company changed course and said it would temporarily close those stores, media reports said.

READ ON: DFA: 199 Filipinos evacuated from Ukraine

Alshaya Group will reportedly continue to pay Starbucks’ 2,000 Russian employees, Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in an open letter to employees.

Coca-Cola Co. has also suspended its business in Russia, but it offered few details. PepsiCo and General Electric both announced partial shutdowns of their Russian business, media reports have suggested.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iPhone SE for 2022

LOOK: Apple unveils low-cost iPhone SE for 2022; to hit market from March 18

2 hours ago
OFW lane naia

OFW numbers drop by nearly a fifth to 1.8M in 2020 due to COVID pandemic

2 hours ago
New York City

Philippines welcomes measures to treat household workers in New York as employees

2 hours ago
airport Manila OFW iStock 1213204540

Airlines in PH call for reduction in govt charges over fuel price hike

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button