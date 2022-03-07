Two face jail, AED 184,000 penalty in Dubai for selling stolen school bus

The Dubai Criminal Court has awarded one year jail and a fine of AED184,000 to two expats for selling a school bus after stealing it.

The bus, which stayed unsupervised for a long time and became an easy target for the convicts, was sold to a bus showroom for AED 34,000.

RELATED STORY: 17% of motorists in Abu Dhabi ignore stop signs of school buses – survey

Police created an investigation team as soon as the bus owner reported the theft.

With the help of GPS, Dubai Police traced the vehicle, which was parked in a car showroom in Sharjah where one of the accused was employed.

The two accused later admitted to stealing the bus with other accomplices and forging its registration details.