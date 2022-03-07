Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two face jail, AED 184,000 penalty in Dubai for selling stolen school bus

The Dubai Criminal Court has awarded one year jail and a fine of AED184,000 to two expats for selling a school bus after stealing it.

The bus, which stayed unsupervised for a long time and became an easy target for the convicts, was sold to a bus showroom for AED 34,000.

Police created an investigation team as soon as the bus owner reported the theft.

With the help of GPS, Dubai Police traced the vehicle, which was parked in a car showroom in Sharjah where one of the accused was employed.

The two accused later admitted to stealing the bus with other accomplices and forging its registration details.

