Alabama man jailed for 160 years in Filipino children abuse case

An Alabama man was sentenced to 160 years in prison in the porn case of Filipina children.

The sentence was passed by a federal judge for using the internet to find images and live video footage of violent sexual abuse of Filipina children.

The federal judge handed down the sentence against Benjamin Walter, 41, who had been convicted on Oct. 5, 2021, of multiple counts of child pornography charges, including producing, distributing, and receiving child pornography involving victims as young as five years old.

Prosecutors said Walter used messenger and webcam applications to seek women in the Philippines to “sexually abuse their own children and relatives.”

Walter’s request to these women lasted approximately three years and included “directions to arrange for the gang rape of young children and to sexually assault several young children in other harmful ways.”

The U.S. Department of Justice also shared that Walter exchanged emails with attachments of images and videos of young children engaging in sexual acts with adult men.