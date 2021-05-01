Bride sells her wedding items after she caught her fiancé cheating

A bride-to-be sold her wedding stuff at a bargain after she discovered that her fiancé is cheating on her.

According to Junessa Ann Infante, the friend of the bride-to-be, her friend is scheduled to tie the knot with the groom last December 21, 2020.

However, it was postponed and moved to May 15, 2021 due to pandemic.

Infante in a Facebook post said, the bride called off the wedding and decided to end her 11-year-relationship with a sea man after her friend caught the boyfriend spending time with another girl.

“Nahuli ang groom na may kasamang babae sa isang beach with a girl… The girl actually posted their photos on a travel group… And lahat na ng proofs lumabas,” Infante wrote.

The bride then decided to sell the wedding stuff, which Infante said the hardest part in helping her friend’s wedding.

“Ito na ang pinaka mahirap na trabahong gagawin ko para sa dapat na kasal mo,” Infante said.

“Kung ako nasasaktan ng ganito dahil sa nangyari, ano pa yung pakiramdam mo ngayon. PAKATATAG KA! hindi kami papayag na magsuffer ka dahil sa ginawa nila sayo. Sobrang nakakalungkot ng nangyari for our bride kaya we wanted to help her na ibenta lahat ng wedding stuffs,” she furthered.

The bride also offered the reservation of the reception venue at a discounted price.

Infante said the wedding items including the reception venue were sold immediately by online buyers.

“SOLD NA PO ANG MGA ITEMS. MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA INYO, SA SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT,” she said. (RA)